Alleged Covid violation: Court asks Guruvayur Dewaswom to inform number of marriages from Aug

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the administrator of Guruvayur Devaswom to inform the court about the number of marriages conducted in the temple from August to date and the number of marriages allotted in each 'Mandapam'. The court issued the order on the suo motu proceedings in connection with an online media report regarding the decoration of the Nadappantal using cutouts and tree branches apart from flowers for the marriage of prominent businessman Ravi Pillai's son at the Guruvayur temple.

The court also directed the Guruvayur Devaswom administrator to whether permission was granted to decorate Nadappanthal using materials other than flowers in the form of Pushapalankaram. The court ordered that the CCTV footage of the Nadappanthal area on the day of the marriage should be kept in safe custody until further orders.

Citing the videography and reports regarding the marriage function, the court observed that it seems that the Nadappanthal of the temple was virtually converted as an auditorium and several numbers of people attended the function at a time the Covid protocol was in force. The court also issued notice to the state government, Ravi Pillai, Thrissur SP, and the sectoral magistrate.

The Guruvayur Devaswom had informed the court that every day about 110 marriages were held at the Nadapandal in strict conformity with the Covid protocol. In fact, only 12 persons, excluding bride and bridegroom, were allowed to participate in a marriage. When the case came up for hearing, the Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice K Babu observed that there was a large number of persons attended the marriage function in question.

ALSO READ | Experts advise caution as Kerala plans to reopen schools

The court asked whether the Covid protocol was followed? Whether those decorations were something that can be expected in the temple premises? How can it be termed as a 'Pushpalangaram' as submitted by the Guruvayur Devaswom Committee? The court also asked how many marriages have taken place on that particular day and out of the three mandapam, whether one was set apart exclusively for the marriage of the son of the businessman? The counsel of Guruvayur Devaswom sought time to get details in this regard.

The court screened the video of the marriage in the virtual courtroom. The court said that every worshipper has a right to conduct a marriage in front of the Guruvayur temple. There should not be any distinction if he is a constitutional authority, an industrialist, or a celebrity.

The Guruvayur Devaswom Act stated that the duties of the administrative committee include that "subject to the custom and usage in the temple to arrange for the proper performance of the rites and ceremonies in the Temple." A Division Bench of the High Court had also held that the committee which functions as a trustee is bound to administer, control, and manage the property of the property belonging to the Devaswom in accordance with public and in the interest of worshipers.

In an affidavit, the administrator submitted that Ravi Pillai had submitted a request before the managing committee seeking permission to perform Pushapalankaram of temple premises including Nadapanthal and Kalyana Mandapam as part of the marriage of his son on September 9 and it was allowed. The order of the High Court was also intimated to his and the SHO, temple police station Guruvayur to ensure strict compliance of Covid protocol is maintained. The administrator claimed that no violations of orders of the High Court or Covid protocol were permitted during the marriage.

The court then asked whether any private security personnel were allowed during the marriage function and did they prevent devotees from entering the premises? The state government submitted that security duties are done by the persons appointed by the managing committee and no private persons were allowed.

The court said that in the video there was a large number of persons in black shirts. Some persons in black shirts were also acting like 'black cats' who are providing security guards to persons in the Z category. The court further asked to explain whether any employee has been suspended following the allegation that a vehicle was permitted to enter the temple premises as part of the marriage.