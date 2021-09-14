Kanam Rajendran defends his criticism of D Raja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran repeated his criticism against general secretary A Raja on Monday. Speaking to reporters here, Kanam said he hasn't levelled personal criticism against anyone but was pointing out that breach of code of conduct by any leader was not an ideal practice.

"What I said that day was the decision taken by the state council," he said. On Sunday, senior leader K E Ismayil wrote a letter to CPI central leadership in which he had alleged that Kanam Rajendran has breached organisational discipline by criticizing A Raja in public.

When asked about the letter, Kanam said he was unaware of such a letter and he didn't receive any letter.

"What was the need for writing a letter to me? Both of us were together here in the last three days," he said. He said he hadn't criticized the secretary and what he said was in response to a question during the press conference.