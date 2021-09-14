KINFRA IT and start-up complex opened in Kakkancherry; to create 1500 jobs 

K P Vishnuprasad By

Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: To boost IT-based businesses in the state, the state government opened a Standard Design Factory (SDF) for IT companies at KINFRA techno-industrial park (KTIP) at Kakkancherry in Malappuram on Tuesday. Industries minister P Rajeev inaugurated the SDF and handed over letters of intent to nine IT companies which will soon occupy 55,000 square feet of the total of 96,607 square feet allocatable area in the SDF.

Santhosh Koshy Thomas, managing director, KINFRA told TNIE that the SDF would create at least 1500 IT and related jobs. "When we completed our first project for IT companies - Neo Space Building - at the KINFRA park, it took several months to fill the spaces with IT firms. But, for this project, half of the space was occupied on the first day of opening. Actually, we are very much aware of this demand for the spaces in the district. The building will accommodate at least 45 companies and create at least 1500 IT and related jobs," Thomas said, adding a total of 42 IT companies are already been working in the Neo Space Building.

Industries Minister P Rajeev inaugurating the SDF at KINFRA, Kakkancherry in Malappuram

Kochi-based Kumar Group Total designed the new industrial park building. The seven-storey building of the SDF with two passenger elevators, one goods elevator, fire protection equipment, 800 KVA transformer, 250KVA generator, separate restrooms for women and men on each floor, waste treatment facilities, and parking facilities were arranged was set up with Rs 22 crore funding. The single window facility will help entrepreneurs get licenses and other documents to start functioning in the SDF without any delay.

As part of the mission to grow IT businesses, KINFRA authorities are also planning to construct a new building to set up an IT incubation hub. The construction of the building would be started soon. The industries minister, during the inaugural speech, said the government is considering the establishment of more private industrial parks in the state. "The government will help private parties set up some basic infrastructure facilities for the parks," he said.