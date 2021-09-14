STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KINFRA IT and start-up complex opened in Kakkancherry; to create 1500 jobs 

As part of the mission to grow IT businesses, KINFRA authorities are also planning to construct a new building to set up an IT incubation hub

Published: 14th September 2021 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

New SDF building at KINFRA, Kakkancherry.

By K P Vishnuprasad
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: To boost IT-based businesses in the state, the state government opened a Standard Design Factory (SDF) for IT companies at KINFRA techno-industrial park (KTIP) at Kakkancherry in Malappuram on Tuesday. Industries minister P Rajeev inaugurated the SDF and handed over letters of intent to nine IT companies which will soon occupy 55,000 square feet of the total of 96,607 square feet allocatable area in the SDF.

Santhosh Koshy Thomas, managing director, KINFRA told TNIE that the SDF would create at least 1500 IT and related jobs. "When we completed our first project for IT companies - Neo Space Building - at the KINFRA park, it took several months to fill the spaces with IT firms. But, for this project, half of the space was occupied on the first day of opening.  Actually, we are very much aware of this demand for the spaces in the district. The building will accommodate at least 45 companies and create at least 1500 IT and related jobs," Thomas said, adding a total of 42 IT companies are already been working in the Neo Space Building.

Industries Minister P Rajeev inaugurating the SDF at KINFRA, Kakkancherry in Malappuram

Kochi-based Kumar Group Total designed the new industrial park building. The seven-storey building of the SDF with two passenger elevators, one goods elevator, fire protection equipment, 800 KVA transformer, 250KVA generator, separate restrooms for women and men on each floor, waste treatment facilities, and parking facilities were arranged was set up with Rs 22 crore funding. The single window facility will help entrepreneurs get licenses and other documents to start functioning in the SDF without any delay.

As part of the mission to grow IT businesses, KINFRA authorities are also planning to construct a new building to set up an IT incubation hub. The construction of the building would be started soon. The industries minister, during the inaugural speech, said the government is considering the establishment of more private industrial parks in the state. "The government will help private parties set up some basic infrastructure facilities for the parks," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KINFRA KTIP Kerala IT sector IT sector Malappuram Standard Design Factory Kerala government Kakkancherry
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp