League ousts MSF national V-P Fathima for ‘indiscipline’

KOZHIKODE: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national leadership has removed Fathima Thehliya from the post of national vice-president of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) for ‘grave indiscipline.’ IUML national president K M Khader Mohideen said in a press release that the action was taken as per the party state committee’s recommendation. Fathima had raised voice in support of the 10 former leaders of Haritha girls’ collective, who had lodged a complaint against MSF state president P K Navas. Police had arrested him on the complaint and released on bail. The IUML had dissolved Haritha’s 10-member state committee and reconstituted it with new members on Sunday.

Fathima had protested against the way the new committee was constituted. She had told a TV channel that dissolving the old committee and suddenly forming a new one ‘is a slap on the face of the girls who are waiting for justice.’ Fathima said she has difference of opinion on certain issues and that she would raise it in the party. “I was not consulted before announcing the new committee. I don’t know the case of the other girls,” she said.

Fathima said the IUML has not yet clarified as to what was the indiscipline shown by the girls. IUML state acting general secretary P M A Salam had stated that that the girls had refused to obey the directions from the Panakkad family. Haritha former general secretary Najma Thabsheera said it is not clear as to what was the violation of discipline from the part of Fathima. She said Fathima had stood with the rights of the girls, who raised voice against personal insults.

Meanwhile, the issue within the Haritha and the MSF continued to give the IUML headache. MSF state vice-president P P Shyjal told mediapersons that there are differences of opinion in the party on the issue.

He too protested the way the new committee was formed without any discussion in the MSF (Haritha is a platform of college girls under the MSF). Shyjal said there is a well-orchestrated move to isolate the MSF general secretary, who stood with the aggrieved girls.

Haritha's new office-bearers visited IUML leaders Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty in Malappuram. New president Ayesha Banu said the new committee will follow the

IUML's directions in future course of action.