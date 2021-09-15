STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KC(M) hits back at CPI over Assembly election analysis

Terming CPI’s report as childish, the KC(M) leadership observed that such unwarranted controversies would only serve to erode the mass support of the Left Front.

Published: 15th September 2021 04:11 AM

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After a brief lull, CPI and Kerala Congress (M), two prominent constituent parties after CPM in the LDF, are locking horns again, this time over the coalition’s performance in the recent assembly elections. Coming down heavily on CPI’s assessments with regard to the KC(M)’s influence in Central Travancore and its contribution to LDF’s victory, a meeting of leaders of the latter held in Pala on Tuesday rubbished the ally’s findings.

Terming CPI’s report as childish, the KC(M) leadership observed that such unwarranted controversies would only serve to erode the mass support of the Left Front. The meeting also observed that CPI’s views were in stark contrast with the assessments of CPM with regard to the defeat of some LDF candidates in various constituencies.

“The CPI has made some very subjective and baseless remarks over the losses, especially in Kottayam district. Do not forget that many of those who say Jose K Mani’s popularity has shrunk, it should be examined whether the CPI candidates in seats like Muvattupuzha and Karunagapally failed because it did not have a mass base,” the KC(M) observed.

“The CPI should understand that the LDF could win some seats which had been inaccessible to the Left for a long time because of the KC(M) support.”  Leaders who attended the meeting also sharply criticised the CPI’s report that the Left front was not responsible for the defeat in Pala and Kaduthuruthy. “Taking the credit for the victory in some seats and placing the responsibility for the defeat in others on individuals is a cheap political observation,” the party statement said.

“If CPI leaders want to know about the seats won with the help of KC(M), they can ask their own MLA Vazhoor Soman who won from Peermade. Soman had publicly mentioned that he had received help from the KC(M). The CPI leadership should also inquire whether they could poll their votes in the seats which were contested by the KC(M),” it said.

The CPM and other constituents were convinced that the LDF’s victory in the last panchayat and assembly elections was with the help of KC(M). The meeting also accused the CPI of nursing an unfounded concern over losing its position within the LDF to the KC(M).  The CPI has come under fire from KC(M)’s high-power committee which was convened to discuss organisational elections and activities.

