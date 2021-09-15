STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Medical education compromised due to Covid focus: Professors, students

According to them, the students have been denied hands-on experience in dealing with other diseases and, as a result, the postgraduate medical education has suffered the most. 

Published: 15th September 2021 04:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:22 AM   |  A+A-

doctors

(Express Illustration)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The focus of medical college hospitals on Covid, compromising on the treatment of other ailments, is likely to lower the quality of medical education in the state, feel medical experts. According to them, the students have been denied hands-on experience in dealing with other diseases and, as a result, the postgraduate medical education has suffered the most.

While the experts agreed that the pandemic situation warranted the expert treatment available at medical college hospitals (MCHs), they were against the dilution of the tertiary care system from its intended purpose. “The focus on Covid has damaged medical education in the state. If the government does not make urgent changes, the next generation of doctors will be knowing only about Covid,” said Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) president Binoy S.

All medical colleges have shifted attention to Covid treatment from the first wave. As a result, elective surgeries have either stopped or been limited. The three-year postgraduate education that depends heavily on learning by doing suffered the most. The junior resident doctors are mostly deployed for Covid duty. But they complained of work not beneficial to their career.

“The hospitals continue to run outpatient clinics for non-serious cases coming from the periphery. The government should have strengthened the health centres in peripheral areas and spared the MCHs to deal with tertiary care. The undue focus on Covid is not  beneficial for further studies and in monetary terms,” said Dr Abel Jaison, former state secretary of Kerala Medical Post Graduate Association. He recently completed the course and is waiting for his senior residency.

The health experts have acknowledged the dependency on MCHs as a pan-India phenomenon during Covid. They also suggested government intervention to make up for the loss suffered by the students. “The medical college hospitals should be relieved of the dedicated Covid hospital category and assign the same to hospitals under the directorate of health services. The senior and junior residents should be given exposure in non-Covid care for their remaining term. Then only we will get competent doctors,” said Dr Althaf A, an epidemiologist and associate professor at Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medical education COVID 19
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp