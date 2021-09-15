Sabari Express, Island Express rescheduled till September 30 due to maintenance work

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two trains - Sabari Express and Island Express- will be delayed till September 30 due to track maintenance.

Train No. 07229 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Secunderabad Junction Daily (Sabari) Express Special will be rescheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10 am (late by three hours) on September 16, 17, 23, 24, 25 and 30.

Train No. 06526 KSR Bengaluru - Kanyakumari Daily (Island) Express Special will be rescheduled to leave KSR Bengaluru at 21.10 hrs. (late by one hour) on September 18, 23, 25 and 30.

The rescheduling is due to the maintenance work in Chennai Central -Gudur Junction Chennai Central – Jolarpettai Junction and Chennai Egmore – Villupuram Junction sections.