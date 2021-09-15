STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Voice clips on social media: DGP warns police officers of disciplinary action

The state police chief has warned police officials of disciplinary action if they post audio clips of senior officials on social media.

Published: 15th September 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 04:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police

For representational image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police chief has warned police officials of disciplinary action if they post audio clips of senior officials on social media. The order was issued in the light of the audio clip of a conversation between a police officer attached to the Parassala police station and Tiara Rose Mary, then Judicial First Class Magistrate -1, Neyyattinkara, going viral on social media. The clip was posted on social media by the same police officer.

The act of the police officer invited the wrath of the High Court as the magistrate was heard using unsavoury language against the police officer during the conversation over mobile phone. The High Court had then noticed that the act of the police official in recording the conversation and posting the voice clip on social media had tarnished the image of the judiciary as a whole.  

Following this, the Registrar (District Judiciary) requested the state police chief in June to take necessary action for issuing general directions to avert occurrence of such incidents in future. Taking note of the adverse remarks of the court in the episode, the state police chief directed all police officers/personnel to be more vigilant while using social media platforms and avoid occurrences of such incidents in future, which will tarnish the reputation of the judiciary before the public.

“It is hereby informed that henceforth any such act from the part of the police officer/personnel will be viewed seriously and will attract disciplinary action,” said the order. However, the order has not gone down well with a section of police officers in the force. A senior IPS officer said it is a fact that police personnel have been recording the calls of even senior officials to use them on different occasions, which is not a good practice.

A senior IPS officer in the force who was in charge of the investigation in the Hummer murder case in which controversial businessman, Mohammed Nisham, was convicted for murdering Chandrabose, a security guard at Sobha City in Thrissur, had recorded the audio clip of a senior police officer in the rank of an ADGP and made it public. Judicial officers should also apply the same rule during interactions between judiciary and police, an officer said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
social media
India Matters
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (File Photo | PTI)
Active Covid cases in country decline to 3,51,087, says Union Health Ministry
Hyderabad rape accused Palakonda Raju (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad minor rape: Minister vows 'encounter' as cops announce reward of Rs 10 lakh
This AIIMS doctor takes free cancer care to his village in Bihar
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Food delivery services may face higher GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Devotees immerse the idol of Lord Ganesh on the 2nd day of Ganesh Chaturthi at Juhu beach, in Mumbai. (File photo| PTI)
Ganpati Visarjan: 80 idols immersed in Mumbai water bodies on fifth day of festival
In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage. (Photo | AFP)
Dogs of War: Afghan mutts find new home after missing US evacuation
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp