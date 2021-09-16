Dr Mathews Mar Severios Metropolitan to become new head of Orthodox Church

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major development, an Episcopal synod of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) has decided to nominate Dr. Mathews Mar Severios as the Catholicos of East and the Supreme Head of the Church. He will be succeeding Baselios Mar Thomas Poulose II, who passed away in July this year. Dr. Severios is presently the Metropolitan of the Diocese of Kandanad West. He is also the former secretary of the Episcopal Synod.

The synod held at the Church headquarters in Devalokam near Kottayam has unanimously taken the decision on presenting the name of Mar Severios as the new head of the church in the upcoming meeting of the Malankara Association, an apex body comprising priests and laity representatives from all parishes under the MOSC, which is slated to be held at Parumala on October 14. Mar Severious will formally become the new head of the Church after the Association meeting ratifies the nomination of the next head of the church. An official announcement on synod’s decision is expected to be made by the Church after a meeting of the Church Managing Committee on Friday.

Senior Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Cleemmis presided over the meeting, which was attended by all 24 metropolitans of the church.

Dr. Mathews Mar Severios was born on 12 February 1949 to Cherian Anthrayos of Mattathil family in Vazhoor. After his school education, he studied BSc Chemistry from Kerala University and later joined Orthodox Seminary, Kottayam, and had his GST degree. He took his BD degree from Serampore University and did his higher studies in Theology at the Theological Academy, Leningrad, Russia. Thereupon he joined Oriental Institute, Rome, and pursued his MTh and PhD from there.

Dr Severios was ordained a deacon in 1976 and a priest in 1978 by Baselios Mathews I. Dr. Severios was promoted to the post of an Episcopa on April 30, 1991, at a function at Parumala, and metropolitan in 1993. He is a well-known teacher and a faculty member of the Orthodox Seminary, Kottayam. A philanthropist, he works relentlessly for the upliftment of the poor, especially women. He has started many ventures to help give employment opportunities to women from the economically backward classes.

He is also heading ‘The Servants of the Cross’ organisation and is the president of St Thomas Orthodox Vaidika Sangham and Malankara Orthodox Baskiyamma Association. He is also the president of Asha Bhawan (Kozhimala, Thiruvalla) and Karunalayam (Aduputty, Kunnamkulam) for mentally retarded women and each houses 50 women. Dr. Severios is also the president of an under-construction project--Sneha Bhawan—at Hunsur, Mysore, which has 100 mentally ill inmates.

