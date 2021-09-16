STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Dr Mathews Mar Severios Metropolitan to become new head of Orthodox Church

Dr. Severios is presently the Metropolitan of the Diocese of Kandanad West. He is also the former secretary of the Episcopal Synod.

Published: 16th September 2021 03:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 03:20 PM   |  A+A-

Dr. Mathews Mar Severios

Dr Mathews Mar Severios (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major development, an Episcopal synod of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church (MOSC) has decided to nominate Dr. Mathews Mar Severios as the Catholicos of East and the Supreme Head of the Church. He will be succeeding Baselios Mar Thomas Poulose II, who passed away in July this year. Dr. Severios is presently the Metropolitan of the Diocese of Kandanad West. He is also the former secretary of the Episcopal Synod.

The synod held at the Church headquarters in Devalokam near Kottayam has unanimously taken the decision on presenting the name of Mar Severios as the new head of the church in the upcoming meeting of the Malankara Association, an apex body comprising priests and laity representatives from all parishes under the MOSC, which is slated to be held at Parumala on October 14. Mar Severious will formally become the new head of the Church after the Association meeting ratifies the nomination of the next head of the church. An official announcement on synod’s decision is expected to be made by the Church after a meeting of the Church Managing Committee on Friday.

Senior Metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Cleemmis presided over the meeting, which was attended by all 24 metropolitans of the church.

Dr. Mathews Mar Severios was born on 12 February 1949 to Cherian Anthrayos of Mattathil family in Vazhoor. After his school education, he studied BSc Chemistry from Kerala University and later joined Orthodox Seminary, Kottayam, and had his GST degree. He took his BD degree from Serampore University and did his higher studies in Theology at the Theological Academy, Leningrad, Russia. Thereupon he joined Oriental Institute, Rome, and pursued his MTh and PhD from there.

Dr Severios was ordained a deacon in 1976 and a priest in 1978 by Baselios Mathews I. Dr. Severios was promoted to the post of an Episcopa on April 30, 1991, at a function at Parumala, and metropolitan in 1993. He is a well-known teacher and a faculty member of the Orthodox Seminary, Kottayam. A philanthropist, he works relentlessly for the upliftment of the poor, especially women. He has started many ventures to help give employment opportunities to women from the economically backward classes.

He is also heading ‘The Servants of the Cross’ organisation and is the president of St Thomas Orthodox Vaidika Sangham and Malankara Orthodox Baskiyamma Association. He is also the president of Asha Bhawan (Kozhimala, Thiruvalla) and Karunalayam (Aduputty, Kunnamkulam) for mentally retarded women and each houses 50 women. Dr. Severios is also the president of an under-construction project--Sneha Bhawan—at Hunsur, Mysore, which has 100 mentally ill inmates.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Dr. Mathews Mar Severios Supreme Head of the Church Baselios Mar Thomas Poulose II
India Matters
Engineers inspect an oxygen plant at a 50 bedded COVID-19 care centre, at a stadium in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
Centre promises 3,600 oxygen plants to tackle a possible third Covid wave
(Express Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha)
Telangana 4th largest contributor to India’s economy
The rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to express solidarity with the Pala bishop | Express
Nuns boycott Pala bishop's anti-Muslim speech; say communalism not Christian
The entire cost of the project is cited to be Rs 3.37 crore. (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh creating India's biggest man-made forest on barren land, abandoned mine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp