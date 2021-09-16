Fake love marriages led to sexual exploitation of over 100 Christian girls: Kerala diocese

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Close on the heels of 'love jihad' and 'narcotic jihad' remarks simmering in the state, the department of catechism, under the Thamarasserry diocese has alleged that they had found more than 100 Christian girls who underwent sexual exploitation through fake love marriages.

"We had received many complaints regarding sexual terrorism targeting Christian women and girls. We had found that more than 100 girls had undergone sexual exploitation and harassment through fake love marriages. This was an organised and planned attempt with certain aim rather than isolated incidents," said John Pallikkavayalil, director, department of catechism, in a press release.

Interestingly, the press release was issued to give an explanation on the handbook issued by the department after it courted controversy. The handbook, which had anti-muslim content, said about Muslim clergy giving 'Kaivisham' to girls, apparently to facilitate religious conversions. Many Muslim organisations had protested the handbook and conducted a march to the bishop's house on Thursday.

The press release said that the handbook did not intend to hurt sentiments of any religion or beliefs but to keep guard against all preachings to derail communal harmony.