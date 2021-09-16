Kerala rolls out Caravan Tourism policy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Caravan Tourism, the latest in-thing in the travel and tourism sector of the state, for which there have been growing calls from industry stakeholders, formally got the nod from the government. Kerala on Wednesday unveiled a comprehensive, stakeholder-friendly Caravan Tourism policy, promising visitors safe, customised and closest-to-nature travel experience.

The two major components of this activity are Tourism Caravans and Caravan Parks. While the first involves custom-built vehicles for travel, leisure and stay, Caravan Parks are designated places for parking the vehicles. Visitors can then choose to spend a night or day or stay put for an extended period to explore the destination. Caravan Tourism is expected to promote Responsible Tourism activities for sustainable growth and benefit of the local communities, promote eco-friendly practices and market for local products.

Since the eco-friendly quotient is a major feature of Caravan Tourism, Bharat Stage VI compliant vehicles are most likely to be used. A foolproof approval mechanism will be in place for according sanction for the operation of caravans, based on the guidelines laid down by the motor vehicles department.

The caravan parks will be developed in the private, public or joint sector. Their configuration will vary from location to location, though the fundamental attributes will remain the same. A caravan park will be a completely safe and secure zone, offering hassle-free and stress-free environment to tourists, protected with necessary features like compound wall, adequate security and safety arrangements, patrolling and surveillance cameras. The park authorities will maintain effective coordination with local authorities and medical establishments to attend to any health emergency.

The minimum land required for a park will be 50 cents, with at least five parking bays. The park should be designed in such a manner that it is compatible with its surroundings, causing the least possible disturbance to the site. Landscaping and plantation have to be planned to ensure privacy, green cover, and must take into account factors like wind, dust and noise. The parks in hilly and ecologically fragile areas will have to incorporate creative architecture in conformity with local heritage.

The parks should have proper water harvesting structures.There should be strategically located open space for recreation, a forecourt, drive-in area and turning circles. The parks will have Tourist Facilitation Centres, said officials.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas unveiled the policy which offers attractive investment subsidy to caravan operators. “Caravan Tourism is also to be developed on PPP mode with private investors, tour operators and local communities being key stakeholders,” he said. Subsidy will be given to caravan operators, the details of which will be announced soon, he added. The minister also unveiled the logo of Caravan Tourism and the project will be launched in the next couple of months.

KNOW MORE, TRAVELLERS

Two components: Tourism Caravans & Caravan Parks

Tourism Caravans involve custom-built vehicles for travel, leisure and stay. Caravan Parks are designated places for parking the vehicles.

Visitors can then choose to spend a night or day or stay put for an extended period to explore the destination.

Two types of caravans: For 2 guests and for family of 4.

Caravans will have all the facilities for a comfortable stay such as sofa-cum-bed, kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave, dining table, toilet cubicle, AC, internet, charging system and GPS.

To guarantee total security of the guests, there will be IT-enabled real-time monitoring of caravans.

50 cents Minimum land required to set up Caravan Park