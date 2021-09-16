No case against Pala bishop over ‘narcotic jihad’ remarks: Pinarayi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday ruled out any move to register a case against Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt over his ‘narcotic jihad’ remark. According to Pinarayi, the bishop had explained that he had no plans to create enmity between two communities and that the remark was only a cautious sermon to the faithful on the tactics employed by some.

“It is important to foster harmony among all groups and nobody should act against the spirit of the social harmony. The narcotic mafia should be seen as mafia, which is against the social fabric of the state, and religious tone should not be attributed to the mafia,” said the chief minister.However, he made it known that attempts by some sections to wedge divisions in society will not be taken lightly by the government and those forces will be dealt with seriously.

The government will explore the possibility for discussion between representatives of the two groups to clear the air in the wake of the latest developments. He also rubbished reports of witchcraft being employed to lure people, saying all those things were part of old feudal system which will not work in a science age.