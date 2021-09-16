STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Onus on Kerala govt to take steps to increase number of liquor outlets, says HC

Instruction given to relocate 32 outlets, and upgrade facilities in 57 others, Bevco tells Court 

File photo of a long queue in front of the liquor outlet at High Court Junction in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday made it clear that it was up to the Kerala government to take necessary action to increase the number of liquor outlets in the state so as to cater to rising demand.

The court informed its stand when senior advocate Ranjit Thampan, counsel for Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) submitted that only 270 liquor outlets are now functioning to cater to the needs of a large number of consumers within the state. In contrast, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Andra Pradesh have 5,580,3,938 and 2,800 outlets in their respective states. Hence, the court must direct the government to ensure that the number of outlets is increased, the petitioner said. 

Justice Devan Ramachandran said that "I cannot accede to the submission of Bevco, because it was for the state excise commissioner and state government to take necessary action if they are so interested."

S Kannan, the government pleader, submitted that instruction has been given to relocate 32 liquor shops while 57 others have been asked to be upgraded and to be given additional facilities. The committee, which was formed by the Bevco to examine the report of the excise commissioner stated that 96 shops lack facilities. The panel has further opined that only 24 shops lack infrastructure facilities requiring immediate relocation. For 24 other outlets, the committee was of the opinion that though necessary facilities are available, there is a need to upgrade and improve them, and they may be shifted in future only if up-gradation of facilities at the present location is not possible. For the remaining 38 outlets, there is no need to shift the shops, since sufficient infrastructure facilities are available.

'Don't treat buyers like cattle'

The court also said that it was up to the excise commissioner to ensure that people who come to buy liquor are not treated like 'cattle' and people who watch buying all these are not subjected to ridicule and embarrassment since he is a statutory authority.

While the petition seeking to initiate contempt of court against the excise commissioner and others for not implementing the court orders to improve the infrastructure facilities in the outlets, the court also pointed out a letter sent by a resident in the area citing several issues in connection with the shifting of a liquor outlet in Ramamangalam. The letter stated that shifting will cause more problems for the women, children and people coming to the bank near the proposed place for the outlet. The court said that it has received around 50 letters regarding the functioning of outlets. But, it was only considering letters with genuine reasons.

T Naveen, counsel for Bevco, submitted that it will look into the issue and make a decision. The court asked to inform what action has been taken based on the letter.

The court made it clear that the full responsibility to ensure compliance with the earlier direction to increase the facilities of outlets is with the excise commissioner since he was the statutory authority.

