Kerala PWD secretary Anand Singh's daughter falls to death from her apartment

Though Bhavya was rushed to a nearby private hospital, she could not be saved.  

Published: 16th September 2021 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2021 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Public Works Department secretary Anand Singh's daughter died after falling off the balcony of her apartment located on the seventh floor of a high-rise building at Kowdiar on Thursday afternoon.

Bhavya Singh, 16, fell off the balcony of her apartment by 2 pm, said police sources. 

Anand Singh had reached the place for lunch when the mishap occurred. Bhavya's mother, sister and domestic worker were also present. Though Bhavya was rushed to a nearby private hospital, she could not be saved.  

Bhavya was a plus-one student of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

