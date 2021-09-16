Kerala PWD secretary Anand Singh's daughter falls to death from her apartment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Public Works Department secretary Anand Singh's daughter died after falling off the balcony of her apartment located on the seventh floor of a high-rise building at Kowdiar on Thursday afternoon.

Bhavya Singh, 16, fell off the balcony of her apartment by 2 pm, said police sources.

Anand Singh had reached the place for lunch when the mishap occurred. Bhavya's mother, sister and domestic worker were also present. Though Bhavya was rushed to a nearby private hospital, she could not be saved.

Bhavya was a plus-one student of Kendriya Vidyalaya.