Impersonation by woman as lawyer: Kerala High Court dismisses anticipatory bail plea

The Kerala High Court asked police to arrest Sessy Xavier, if she didn't surrender

Published: 17th September 2021 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2021 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

Sessy Xavier

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Sessy Xavier, an accused in a case for impersonating herself as a lawyer and practising in several courts in Alappuzha for two-and-half years without a law degree.

Justice V Shircy directed the accused to appear before the investigating officer forthwith. "If she does not surrender before the police, she should be arrested," the court said.

The Alappuzha north police registered an FIR against her based on the complaint of the Secretary, Alappuzha bar association. The offences charged against her under sections 417 (cheating), 419 (Cheating by impersonation) and 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property). The FIR stated that Sessy Xavier by providing roll number No K 1177/2018, which is the roll number of another advocate practising in Thiruvananthapuram, falsely acted as an advocate before the litigant and before the court.

According to Sessy, she was a student at Law Academy Law College, Thiruvananthapuram during 2014-2017. She did not complete her LLB course as she had failed in some subjects.

"Due to the poor financial circumstances at home, she could not complete her course. Instead, she joined as a law intern in an advocates office at Alappuzha. She attended the office of the advocate and attended the courts regularly at Ramankary and Alappuzha, wearing a coat, without advocate's gown," the petition said.

Sessy filed the nomination for the election of Bar Association, Alappuzha for the year 2020-21 following the request of some of her friends in the Association. "Even though she has not been a member of the Bar Association, her nomination was accepted and she also won the election," the petition said.

A member of the Alappuzha bar association impleaded in the case opposing the bail plea. In his petition, Advocate Vijayakumar, a member of the association submitted that the office bearers of the association, who had filed a complaint before police, were backtracked from the allegations and were not interested in proceeding with the matter.

