Narcotic jihad: Leaders make beeline for Pala bishop’s house extending support

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With the row over Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt’s ‘love jihad and narcotic jihad’ remarks refusing to die down, political leaders are making a beeline for the bishop’s house to extend their support to him.

The day began with the visit of BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Suresh Gopi around 8.45am. He held discussions with the bishop for nearly an hour. After the visit, Suresh Gopi said Mar Kallarangatt didn’t make any communal remarks.

“He didn’t mention any particular religion, but might have referred to some activities (of some persons). When speaking about terrorism, why does a section of people say they are being targeted?” he asked.

Kerala Congress (M) chairman Jose K Mani arrived at the bishop’s house by 3pm and held discussions with the bishop. Jose said though he couldn’t meet the bishop as he was out of station, he was in frequent contact with the latter in view of the controversies over the ‘narcotic jihad’ comments.

By 4pm, Congress state president K Sudhakaran along with general secretary Tomy Kallani and district unit president Nattakom Suresh visited the bishop. During the 45-minute-long discussion, Sudhakaran extended Congress’ wholehearted support to him and assured him of all efforts to end the issues over the remarks. Following this, Kerala Congress (Jacob) chairman Anoop Jacob visited the bishop.