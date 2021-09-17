STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Writings of Golwalkar, Savarkar to be dropped from Kannur varsity's third semester syllabus

The VC pointed out that the expert committee constituted to look into the controversy stated that the syllabus has some shortcomings and should be rectified.

Kannur University

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran has clarified that the controversial portions in the syllabus for MA Governance and Political Science course will not be taught in the third semester.

The inclusion of sections  from the books of MS Golwalkar and VD Savarkar in the syllabus for the third semester of the course had triggered a controversy with various students’ organisations coming out in protest against the move. They alleged that the university was supporting the saffronisation of the higher education sector by including the writings of RSS ideologues. 

The recommendations of the expert committee — comprising Dr J Prabhash, retired Kerala University professor, and Dr K S Pavithran, retired Calicut University professor — will be handed over to the Board of Studies and the Academic Council, the VC said. 

The expert committee has recommended that the controversial portions should be avoided from the syllabus. Instead, the students would be taught “Contemporary Political Theory”, which was included in the old syllabus. It is learnt the varsity would also avoid the writings of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Balraj Madhokar, and include those of Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia. The committee has also recommended the inclusion of books on socialist thought and Islamic history, it is learnt.

The omitted portions would be included in the fourth semester syllabus after being reviewed by the Board of Studies based on the recommendations of the expert committee, the VC said.

MA Governance and Political Science 
The inclusion of portions from the books of M S Golwalkar and V D Savarkar in the syllabus for the third semester of the course had triggered a controversy

Various students’ organisations alleged that the varsity was supporting the saffronisation of the higher education sector

