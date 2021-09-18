Kerala govt welcomes SC nod for holding Plus-One exams

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Friday said that the revised timetable of the Plus One exams, for which the Supreme Court gave the go ahead, will be prepared soon and the examinations will be conducted in strict adherence with Covid protocol. Welcoming the apex court decision, Sivankutty told reporters here that the government was fully geared to hold the exams. As a first step, all schools will be disinfected as soon as possible.

The minister said that a majority of students wanted to write the examination offline and it will be held without creating any difficulties for them. A decision on the examination schedule will be taken after going through the detailed SC order and in consultation with the chief minister and other departments. “The SC has reposed its faith in the state government. The examination will be conducted in full compliance with Covid protocol. Students and parents need not worry,” he said.