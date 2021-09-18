Kollam: Pregnant woman denied care by three hospitals, baby dies

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Family of a pregnant woman from Parippally here on Friday alleged that the baby died in her womb after the woman was denied treatment by three hospitals, two in Kollam and one in Thiruvananthapuram. The Kollam district medical officer has initiated a probe into the incident following new reports.

It is alleged that Meera, who was eight months pregnant, was denied treatment by the Ramarao Memorial taluk hospital at Nedungolam in Paravur, Government Victoria Women’s Hospital in Kollam and SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, despite suffering from pregnancy-related complications. A relative said Meera initially sought treatment from the Paravur hospital around a week ago.

“The hospital referred her to Victoria hospital and she went there. The doctors and nurses there told her to go to SAT Hospital as her condition was serious. When she went to the hospital in Thiruvananthapuram a couple of days later, the authorities told her to go back to the hospitals in Kollam,” the relative alleged.

She was finally admitted to the Kollam Government MCH on September 15 after she suffered pain. The delivery was carried out and it was found the baby had died five days ago. Kollam DMO R Sreelatha said prompt action will be taken if there is any lapse found on the part of hospitals.