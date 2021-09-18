STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Narcotic jihad: VN Vasavan visits Pala bishop as pressure mounts on LDF govt

Vasavan held talks with the bishop for nearly 45 minutes.

Pala bishop Joseph Kallarangatt

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A day after Congress leadership initiated steps to settle issues over  ‘love jihad and narcotic jihad’ remarks of Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt and ensuing protests, Minister for Cooperation and Registration VN Vasavan visited the bishop househim in Pala on Friday.

Vasavan held talks with the bishop for nearly 45 minutes. Though the minister said it was only a usual visit, Vasavan’s meeting assumes importance in the wake of Congress leadership’s attempt to take the mantle of brokering peace between Christian - Muslim communities following the row. 

Political circles are of the view that the minister’s sudden visit was part of an attempt by the LDF government to end the controversies over the remarks and prevent the Opposition from taking credit of settling the issue.

‘Take steps to strengthen religious harmony’
Alappuzha: Religious and political leaderships should take concrete steps to strengthen social harmony, said Christian and Muslim religious heads in a joint press meet at Mavelikkara. Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India vice-president Joshua Mar Ignathios, Kerala Council of Churches vice-president Alexios Mar Eusebius, KCC general secretary Prakash P Thomas and Mavelikkara Imam Abdul Waheed Moulavi Al Qasimi also expressed concerns over social media war over ‘narcotic jihad’ remark of Pala bishop. 

Govt failed to address discord, says Congress
Kochi: The Jihad row is like a simmering volcano and the state government has failed to understand the gravity of the issue, state Congress president K Sudhakaran has said. The issue may flare up anytime and the government has the responsi-bility to hold discussions and solve the issue amicably, he said.

