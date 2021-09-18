STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Scientific community mourns physicist Thanu Padmanabhan

The death of theoretical physicist Thanu Padmanabhan, 64, on Friday left a huge void in the scientific community. The city too lost its son. 

Published: 18th September 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Thanu Padmanabhan in front of the physics department of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, in 2017

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The death of theoretical physicist Thanu Padmanabhan, 64, on Friday left a huge void in the scientific community. The city too lost its son. Padmanabhan, whose main field of interest was quantum theory, gravitation, cosmology and structure formation in the universe, was revered by the scientific community. The community had even pinned its Nobel Prize hopes on him.

“His death is an irreparable loss. He pioneered many ideas. He loved poetry and was a complete Keralite and patriot. He could have gone to any university in the world, but chose to work in India,” said researcher and science writer A Rajagopal Kamath. Fondly called ‘Paddy’ by friends and colleagues, Padmanabhan was known for teaching complex topics in a simple manner.

N Shaji, former head of the physics department of Maharaja’s College, recalled, “I remember inviting him to the college for a lecture. Despite a strike on the day, the hall was packed with students, some of them from other colleges. He spoke with clarity and students loved his classes. He too loved talking to them and imparting knowledge.”  

Born on March 10, 1957, in Thiruvananthapuram, Padmanabhan was an alumnus of University College from where he passed BSc and MSc with gold medal. He was scheduled to deliver a luminary lecture at the university’s physics department later this year. “We were looking forward to it. He wanted an offline session as he wished to interact with students,” said K S Sibi, head of the physics department, adding, “He was a great person. I am happy to have known him.” One of his last students at IUCAA, Karthik Rajeev said ‘Paddy’ was an inspiration to his students.

“All of them have inherited his work culture. He turned everyone into independent thinkers. He would often ask us to approach a problem from a new perspective instead of always sticking to tried and tested methods,” says Karthik, a postdoctoral fellow at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science, Kolkata.

Had refused VC post
Former education minister M A Baby, who mourned Padmanabhan, said in 2006, he had asked whether the physicist would like to be the vice-chancellor of Kerala University if they invited him. “Though he said it would be a great honour, Padmanabhan refused requesting that he be allowed to focus on his research. He chose to stay in India. We expected him to get a Nobel Prize,” said Baby.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanu Padmanabhan physicist
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp