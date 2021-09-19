STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Child marriage reported in Kerala's Malappuram; parents, husband booked

The wedding took place a week ago and based on secret information, various other departments and the police jointly carried out the initial probe and thereafter, a case was lodged.

Published: 19th September 2021 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

child marriage

For representational purposes

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: A child marriage was reported from the district between a minor girl and a 25-year old man following which a case was registered against the parents of the girl and her husband among others, police said.

Both the minor girl and the man belong to minority community.

A case was registered on Saturday at the Karuvarakundu police station against the parents of the girl, her husband, the groom's parents and others who helped conduct the wedding, SHO Manoj Parayatta told PTI.

He further said that all those who participated in the wedding, which includes the caterers, videographers and even the guests, would be liable to be prosecuted under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act as they all have cooperated in conducting the marriage by being a part of it.

He said the offence of conducting a child marriage carries a penal punishment of up to five years of imprisonment and a maximum fine of Rs 10 lakh.

According to the official, the wedding took place a week ago and based on secret information, various other departments and the police jointly carried out the initial probe and thereafter, a case was lodged.

Presently, the girl is staying with her parents, the officer said.

No arrests have been made as of now and the police are investigating the matter.

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act was passed 15 years ago.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malappuram Kerala child marriage case
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp