STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kin alleges body of Covid victim handed over had maggots, MCH refutes it

According to Anil Kumar, son of Kunjumon, sheer lapse on the part of hospital authorities took place during treatment. 

Published: 19th September 2021 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The family of Kunjumon, 86, who died of Covid on Tuesday while under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, alleged that his body was found  with maggots.

The body of Kunjumon, a resident of Kombanad here, was handed over by hospital authorities on Tuesday and was seen with maggots while been taken for cremation on Wednesday.  It was on September 5 that he was admitted to the MCH with severe pneumonia due to Covid infection. According to Anil Kumar, son of Kunjumon, sheer lapse on the part of hospital authorities took place during treatment. 

“Due to Covid,  he was initially admitted to Perumbavoor taluk hospital on August 29. Later, he was shifted to Ambalamugal Covid facility. My father had many comorbidities including heart issues. When his  condition worsened, he was shifted to Kalamassery MCH. Since we were not able to see him, the hospital authorities called us over the phone regarding the updates and progress in his health condition. All the while the hospital authorities told us that he is on ventilator support and getting good treatment,” said Anil Kumar. 

“Later on Tuesday, they let us know that he passed away. It was only on Wednesday when the body was taken for cremation at Malamuri crematorium that the maggots were found. We did not raise an issue then because we were not in such a state of mind. But this should not happen to anyone else at the hospital,” said Anil Kumar.  He  lodged a complaint with the health minister and the chief minister seeking action against the  MCH authorities for the lapses. 

However, the MCH authorities refuted the allegations of the family. “From the time of his admission, the patient has been in ICU critical care due to severe infection. To prevent any possible bed sores the patient was being treated on air beds. He passed away at 12.10 am on Tuesday,” said  Ganesh Mohan, MCH superintendent, in a statement on Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 covid death
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp