Kin alleges body of Covid victim handed over had maggots, MCH refutes it

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The family of Kunjumon, 86, who died of Covid on Tuesday while under treatment at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, alleged that his body was found with maggots.

The body of Kunjumon, a resident of Kombanad here, was handed over by hospital authorities on Tuesday and was seen with maggots while been taken for cremation on Wednesday. It was on September 5 that he was admitted to the MCH with severe pneumonia due to Covid infection. According to Anil Kumar, son of Kunjumon, sheer lapse on the part of hospital authorities took place during treatment.

“Due to Covid, he was initially admitted to Perumbavoor taluk hospital on August 29. Later, he was shifted to Ambalamugal Covid facility. My father had many comorbidities including heart issues. When his condition worsened, he was shifted to Kalamassery MCH. Since we were not able to see him, the hospital authorities called us over the phone regarding the updates and progress in his health condition. All the while the hospital authorities told us that he is on ventilator support and getting good treatment,” said Anil Kumar.

“Later on Tuesday, they let us know that he passed away. It was only on Wednesday when the body was taken for cremation at Malamuri crematorium that the maggots were found. We did not raise an issue then because we were not in such a state of mind. But this should not happen to anyone else at the hospital,” said Anil Kumar. He lodged a complaint with the health minister and the chief minister seeking action against the MCH authorities for the lapses.

However, the MCH authorities refuted the allegations of the family. “From the time of his admission, the patient has been in ICU critical care due to severe infection. To prevent any possible bed sores the patient was being treated on air beds. He passed away at 12.10 am on Tuesday,” said Ganesh Mohan, MCH superintendent, in a statement on Saturday.