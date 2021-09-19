Maoist CP Moideen active in Perambra area: ATS

Amiya Meethal By

KOZHIKODE: The state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has corroborated the presence of Maoist leader C P Moideen in the recent three sightings of ultras at Chakkittapara near Perambra here. The armed gang had appeared at Payyanikotta, Muthukad and near Perambra estate run by Plantation Corporation of Kerala (PCK) within one-and-a-half months.

Maoists had distributed propaganda materials against an iron ore mining project and tourism activities alleging that CPM leaders Elamaram Kareem MP, T P Ramakrishnan MLA, and Chakkittapara grama panchayat president K Sunil had interest in the project.

“Moideen is a senior member of the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of the CPI Maoist. Earlier he was with Kabani Dalam but now he is under Banasura Dalam. He may be deputed to carry out propaganda work,” said an ATS source. With a hand lost allegedly in an accident, Moideen has been in the forest across Wayanad, Nilambur and Kannur since 2017, says ATS. “He is the ideological face of the banned outfit, though he may be physically weak. His hand was said to be lost in a gas cylinder explosion which is not confirmed,” said the source.

A native of Pandikkad in Malappuram, 45-year old Moideen is the elder brother of C P Jaleel and C P Ismayil, who were also members of the ultra group. The former was killed in a controversial encounter with state police in 2019 in Wayanad, and the latter was arrested by Maharashtra ATS along with then senior-most leader of the outfit - Murali Kannampilly - in Pune in 2015. Ismail is out on bail now.

Police said that Moideen and other gang members had directly distributed anti-quarrying leaflets to PCK estate manager and spoke to a number of estate workers near the estate office in Chakkittapara on September 7 around 7.45 pm.

CPM has unleashed a strong counter campaign against Maoists in the area. “No iron ore mining project is proposed here. It was abandoned long back. Maoists are running baseless propaganda against CPM leaders,” said K Sunil, Chakkittapara grama panchayat president. Sunil is under police protection owing to Maoist threat. CPM Muthukad local committee had conducted a torch light protest against Maoists on Wednesday