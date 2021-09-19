Money laundering plaint: ED probe against four cops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has launched a preliminary probe against four police personnel, including station house officers (SHOs), working at various police stations in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts over suspected involvement in money laundering activities. It was based on a complaint that the ED decided to conduct a preliminary inquiry before registering a case.

The agency has sought details from the police department about Ernakulam Thadiyittaparambu police station SHO Suresh Kumar, ASI Jacob and CPO Jyothi George and SHO Arun Gopalakrishnan of Kodakara station in Thrissur. ED Deputy Director Prasanth Kumar has written to the state police chief and Vigilance director seeking information whether any case is registered against these officers.

“The Directorate requires details to investigate the possibility of money laundering within the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act,” said the letter sent to the state police chief. ED has reportedly sought copies of FIR, if any, filed against these officers. Similarly, it has asked for information on money laundering activities by these persons, if any, that have come to the notice of the police or vigilance departments.

“We have received a complaint stating these persons were involved in money laundering activities. We have sought information from the police as part of a preliminary inquiry. We suspect that these officers own disproportionate assets amassed through corrupt activities,” said an ED source. In the wake of the ED inquiry, the vigilance department has also decided to conduct a preliminary probe against the officers. The state police chief has referred the matter to district police chiefs of Ernakulam Rural and Thrissur Rural.