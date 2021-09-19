STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Must fight communal forces: K Sudhakaran

Unfazed by criticism, state Congress president K Sudhakaran is moving ahead with the plan for reorganising Congress and to bring more young blood into the party.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran at the meet the press in Kochi on Saturday.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran. (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unfazed by criticism, state Congress president K Sudhakaran is moving ahead with the plan for reorganising Congress and to bring more young blood into the party. “For survival, Congress needs to be reorganised as a party which is ready for protest. When Congress is weakened, communal forces will gain strength,” he said in a statement.

Sudhakaran, who has kicked off his tour of all district committee offices after seeing new chiefs taking charge said that the country is going through an ardent disparity. Secularism has to be upheld when there are efforts to create rift among the people by raking up communal sentiments which would help them earn the support of the majority community thereby pushing the minority to terrorism-related activities.  

When communal fascists cry out “Congress Mukt Bharat” the party workers should retaliate by raising the slogan “Secular India,” said Sudhakaran.

