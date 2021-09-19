Youth buys stolen mobile, lands in police custody

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Hard bargaining helped a youth buy a high-end mobile phone for a pittance, but in the end it extracted a heavy price several times over and above what the gadget would have cost originally.



Jeemon, 22, hailing from Adimali,was arrested by Munambam police for buying the mobile phone, knowing fully well that it was stolen property. He bought the mobile phone, which costs Rs 19,999, for a mere Rs 3,000 from two youths who stole it from a 15-year-old boy. Jeemon was picked up after Aromal,20, of Aluva and Aswin, 20, of Kalamassery, who stole the phone, were nabbed.

According to the police, the chain of events started with a bike-borne Aromal and Aswin snatching the mobile phone of the boy at Cherai Beach Road on September 10. Soon after, the boy lodged a complaint with the Munambam police.

Based on the CCTV footage, the police managed to identify Aswin, the owner of the two-wheeler. Though officers tried to contact him on the phone with the help of the details provided in the two-wheeler’s registration certificate(RC), Aswin didn’t respond to the calls. Based on the residential address given in the RC, the police turned up at his residence.

By then, the two had fled to Chennai after switching off their mobile phones. From there, they proceeded to Bengaluru. Realising that the police were hot on their heels, Aromal and Aswin finally turned themselves in on Friday morning.

During interrogation, they confessed to have sold the mobile phone to Jeemon and he was picked up. “Jeemon was arrested on charges of destruction of evidence and receiving stolen property. While the others have been booked for robbery,” said A L Yesudas, Inspector of Police, Munambam. According to the officer, besides buying the gadget even after realising that it had been stolen, Jeemon tampered with the number plates of Aromal’s bike to hoodwink the investigators.

“The bike was recovered from where he was staying. The duo left for Chennai via train after handing over the vehicle to Jeemon,” he added. Usually, those who buy stolen property without knowing that it is stolen are acquitted. But, in this case he was criminal minded and attempted to mislead investigators.



Interestingly, Jeemon got acquainted with the duo over Facebook. However, he was first arrested in a case while Aromal was booked in a ganja peddling case and Aswin was accused in a ganja peddling case and a bike theft case at Perumbavoor. Aswin, who was riding pillion on Aromal’s bike, snatched away the phone. The trio was remanded in judicial custody.