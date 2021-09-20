Kerala: Rs 100 crore Karuvannur bank loan scam whistleblower missing

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Sujesh Kannattu, the whistleblower in the Rs 100-crore loan fraud at Karuvannur Service Cooperative Bank and CPM former Porathissery local committee member, has gone missing. His brother lodged a missing person complaint with Irinjalakuda police on Sunday.

According to brother Suresh Kannattu, “Sujesh left home on Saturday morning in his car. He didn’t say where he was going. His phone has been switched from Saturday itself. As there were no information about him even to his close friends, we decided to alert the police to track him down.”

His family said after the whole controversy surfaced, Sujesh had received calls threatening that they would harm him. Since the threats were from unidentified persons who used the internet to make the calls, he had complained about it to the police.

Sujesh runs an educational institution in Thrissur along with his partners, but he didn’t visit them on Saturday.

CPM expelled Sujesh from the Porathissery local committee membership on August 1 after he led a one-man protest against the bank authorities and party leadership for turning a blind eye to the loan fraud happening in the bank for past several years.

Irinjalakuda police registered a case and launched a probe.