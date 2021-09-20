Narcotic jihad row: Congress to hold meeting of community leaders in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Stepping up its initiative to bring down the tension triggered by Pala bishop’s controversial ‘narcotic jihad’ remarks, Congress leaders continued visiting leaders of various communities on Sunday.

State Congress president K Sudhakaran and Opposition leader V D Satheesan visited Sunni and Mujahid leaders and declared that the party will convene a meeting of religious leaders to discuss the issue. The duo had visited Thamarassery bishop on Saturday.

At the same time, concerns have been raised from various corners over the ‘apathetic’ attitude of the state government to address the issue. While Congress leaders blasted the government for being mum, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema, the organisation of Sunni Muslims in Kerala, said the government ‘should not have promoted’ those who spoke against Islam.

Rival Sunni leader Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliar, who is considered close to CPM, said he doesn’t know what the government stand is. Talking to reporters after meeting the Samastha top honchos, the Congress leaders said the government did not react to the suggestions from the Opposition.

“Satheesan has written many letters asking the government to act but it didn’t bother even to react. That is why Congress came forward to douse the fire,” Sudhakaran said.

Minister V N Vasavan’s comments after meeting the Pala bishop were disappointing. He said Congress would observe October 2 as ‘Communal Harmony Day’.

Satheesan said the government should act sternly against those who spit venom on social media.

“There are attempts to vitiate the situation,” he said.

Samastha president Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal said there were enough reason to suspect the government was encouraging people who had spoken against Islam. He told reporters any efforts to encourage remarks against one section should not be encouraged.

“Muslim community doesn’t have the agenda of so-called love or narcotic jihad. Samastha runs over 10,000 madrassas and nowhere such things are taught,” Thangal said.

“An impression has been created that Muslims are bent on harming others. If we react against it, we are branded extremists. There are extremists in every community and the government’s endeavour should be to suppress them,” Thangal said.