Thrissur General Hospital sets example in caring for Covid positive pregnant women

THRISSUR: Amid apprehensions of a possible third Covid wave, the Thrissur General Hospital —which attended to the first Covid patient in the country last year and has rendered exemplary service in the fight against the pandemic — has registered another achievement.

The General Hospital has now welcomed the 100th baby born there to Covid-affected women, all of whom recovered from the disease.

With the first wave bringing with it several issues, private hospitals had hesitated to admit Covid-positive pregnant women.

The General Hospital welcomed them and even opened separate facilities so they could give birth without last-minute confusion.

“On Saturday, the 100th baby of Covid-affected women was delivered at the hospital. It was a challenging task to deal with emergency cases that turn positive at the time of admission. But proper planning and the presence of experienced healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, made it possible,” said General Hospital Superintendent Dr Sreedevi.

District Medical Officer K J Reena appreciated the efforts taken by the hospital to care for pregnant women who tested Covid positive.

When the country’s first Covid patient — a medical student who had returned from China -- developed symptoms, she was admitted to the Thrissur General Hospital.

While the entire healthcare fraternity was yet to understand the protocol regarding the pandemic, the staff at the hospital made sure that they followed all norms, even before receiving the confirmed test results.

After confirmation, however, she was s shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

The care given by the General Hospital staff had gone a long way in helping the patient deal with the stressful period when she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection.