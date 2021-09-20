STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thrissur General Hospital sets example in caring for Covid positive pregnant women

The General Hospital has now welcomed the 100th baby born there to Covid-affected women, all of whom recovered from the disease.

Published: 20th September 2021 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Gynaecology department staff with the baby of the 100th Covid-infected pregnant woman who delivered at Thrissur General Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR:  Amid apprehensions of a possible third Covid wave, the Thrissur General Hospital —which attended to the first Covid patient in the country last year and has rendered exemplary service in the fight against the pandemic — has registered another achievement.

The General Hospital has now welcomed the 100th baby born there to Covid-affected women, all of whom recovered from the disease.

With the first wave bringing with it several issues, private hospitals had hesitated to admit Covid-positive pregnant women.

The General Hospital welcomed them and even opened separate facilities so they could give birth without last-minute confusion.

“On Saturday, the 100th baby of Covid-affected women was delivered at the hospital. It was a challenging task to deal with emergency cases that turn positive at the time of admission. But proper planning and the presence of experienced healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, made it possible,” said General Hospital Superintendent Dr Sreedevi.

District Medical Officer K J Reena appreciated the efforts taken by the hospital to care for pregnant women who tested Covid positive.

When the country’s first Covid patient — a medical student who had returned from China -- developed symptoms, she was admitted to the Thrissur General Hospital.

While the entire healthcare fraternity was yet to understand the protocol regarding the pandemic, the staff at the hospital made sure that they followed all norms, even before receiving the confirmed test results.

After confirmation, however, she was s shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

The care given by the General Hospital staff had gone a long way in helping the patient deal with the stressful period when she tested positive for the deadly coronavirus infection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thrissur General Hospital Pregnancy Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Representational image (Express Illustration)
Thanks to Covid lockdown, doctors in dilemma with no practical experience
Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)
Treasure hunt at Puri's Jagannath Temple for 'hidden hoard'
Suman Kumar Jha
Youth creates jobs without investing a single paisa
A General cannot set narrative in democracy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp