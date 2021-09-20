Virat Kohli’s former Lamborghini up for grabs in Kochi for Rs 1.35 crore

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A Lamborghini which was once part of India cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s collection could be yours if you share his passion for sports cars and have the money to shell out.

Known for his car collections, the cricketer’s orange Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder is now available at one of Kochi’s used luxury car showrooms for sale.

Based on an automobile website, Kohli bought this Lamborghini in 2015.

He sold it after a while. The Puducherry-registered car is now on sale at Royal Drive, a premium and luxury car dealer in Kochi, for Rs 1.35 crore.

“This is a 2013 model Lamborghini used by the cricketer for a short period. It has run only up to 10,000km,” said the marketing manager at Royal Drive.

“We bought this celebrity car from a Kolkata-based premium and luxury preowned car dealer in January 2021,” he added.

The model is also known as LP560-4, which is powered by a 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 engine that generates a maximum power of 560 PS.

The car can go from 0-100km per hour in just four seconds and can reach an electronically limited top speed of 324km per hour, he said.

The Italian automobile company named this model after the historic breed that was used to create the Miura line of bulls back in 1842.

The Gallardo line started it all for the Miuras and, since 2003, has been the go-to model for Lamborghini fans worldwide. In November 2015, the last Gallardo was rolled out and it was replaced with Huracan in 2014.

ALSO WATCH | Virat Kohli gets emotional on stepping down as RCB captain: