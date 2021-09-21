Call for Governor Khan to intervene in Calicut University moderation row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of whistleblowers in the higher education sector has petitioned Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the chancellor of state universities, against Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M K Jayaraj for allegedly awarding moderation marks to students who failed in the BTech (2014 scheme) examinations.

The Save University Campaign Committee alleged the VC, in an unprecedented misuse of emergency powers, passed an order to grant moderation of up to 20 marks to the failed BTech students so that they could secure pass marks. The order has been sent for approval of the university’s academic council meeting scheduled on September 24.

The Campaign committee said 200 students would benefit from the undue awarding of moderation marks. Calicut University had courted controversy earlier when special moderation was awarded after many years to students who had taken the BTech exams (2004).

‘VC or syndicate can’t grant moderation’

“The VC or the Academic Council or the syndicate doesn’t have any authority to grant moderation which is statutorily vested with the examination board concerned. The board decides the moderation before marks the publication of results and once the results are published, the particular body ceases to exist and hence no moderation can be given after the publication of results,” the petition said.

The Save University Campaign alleged that the VC’s illegal move was at the behest of some members of the university syndicate. An adalat conducted by former higher education minister K T Jaleel in MG University had recommended five marks as special moderation to enable a few failed BTech students pass the exams. After the move courted controversy, the Governor had intervened and cancelled the moderation marks. The petition urged the Chancellor to intervene in the matter judiciously and take action against the VC on the lines of his earlier interventions in similar instances.

‘ORDER WILL BE CANCELLED’

Calicut University Vice-Chancellor M K Jayaraj told TNIE that the order on moderation marks was issued due to an oversight. “The course of BTech 2014 scheme students ended in 2018. The failed students will be given the option of attending supplementary exams till 2022. No moderation will be given to them,” he said. The vice-chancellor said he will take steps to cancel the erroneous order at the earliest.

ANTI-DOWRY DECLARATION

Students seeking admissions into the colleges under the university will now have to sign a declaration that they will not give, ask for or accept dowry during their marriage.