Kerala family hosts wedding of pet dog, serves chicken biryani for all including couple

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The spread of COVID-19 did not discourage a family here from organising the wedding of their pet dog on Monday. Acid, a Beagle owned by Shelly P K and family, got married to Jaanvi in a ceremony held at Kunnathurmana at Punnayurkkulam in the Malayalam month of Kanni.

The ceremony was held between 11 am and 12 noon, following which lunch was served. "Chicken biryani is one of the favourite foods of Acid. All the invitees were served the same fare along with Acid and Jaanvi," Akash added.

Two-year-old Acid is like a member of Shelly's family. "To my parents, he is their third son after my brother Arjun and myself. As he attained the age for mating, they wanted to find a suitable partner for him and conduct a wedding," said Akash, Shelly's son. For the past one year, the family was in search of a suitable match for Acid.

Through the dog trainer, the family found Jaanvi and fixed the marriage in Kanni, which is regarded as the mating season of dogs. "Several people wanted to know why we were conducting the marriage of our dog. For us, he is an integral part of family. We wanted to make our parents happy by organising this ceremony," said Akash and Arjun.

Following the current trend, the family even shot a 'save the date' video of the dogs. The video shot in Kunnathurmana had gone viral. After the wedding, the family took Jaanvi to their house and the canine couple will henceforth live in the Shelly household.