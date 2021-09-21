Sub-inspector suspended for torturing 35-year-old man in Kerala 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police department on Tuesday suspended a sub-inspector attached with Poovar station for allegedly torturing a youth.

JS Sanal was suspended for torturing 35-year-old Sudheer Khan on Sunday, September 19, 2021. Khan is a native of Mannamvilakam. The action was taken on the basis of a report filed by the Special Branch.

The incident took place when Khan was stopped by a police team when he got down from his bike near Poovar petrol pump to relieve himself. He was attacked from behind with a lathi while he was walking towards the bike to fetch the documents for inspection.

The cops then took Khan to the station where Sanal again brutally assaulted him leaving him injured.

Khan's family members allege that he was beaten up despite him informing the police about his neurological condition. The police turned away Khan's family when they reached the station to see him.

Khan was released late in the evening after a large public gathered outside the station.

The Poovar police, meanwhile, said Khan and a few others used to disturb the tourists and that's why he was taken into custody.