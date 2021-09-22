STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Duo attacks 35-year-old health worker returning home after Covid duty

When she turned to the road leading to her village, two people followed her on a motorcycle and hit her from behind with a helmet. 

Published: 22nd September 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: A 35-year-old woman health worker was hit with a helmet by two bike-borne persons and tried to rob and kidnap her while she was returning home on a two wheeler after Covid duty on Monday night and tried to kidnap her. Her family alleged that though the assailants escaped on their motorcycle on seeing a police patrol team that came that way, the cops didn’t chase them or help rush her to the hospital.  

According to Thrikkunnappuzha police, the native of Pallana, who works as a nursing assistant in the Covid ward of Alappuzha Medical College Hospital at Vandanam, was attacked by unidentified assailants around 11.30pm. After the evening shift, she was returning home on her scooter.

When she turned to the road leading to her village, two people followed her on a motorcycle and hit her from behind with a helmet. She lost control over the vehicle and hit an electric post. The duo then attacked her and asked her to hand over her ornaments. Then, they tried to pull her onto their motorcycle, but she resisted fiercely. At that time, a patrolling vehicle of Thrikunnappuzha police station came that way.

On seeing the police vehicle, the assailants escaped on their motorbike, the police said. She was admitted to the Alappuzha MCH on Tuesday. Her condition is stable, but she has not recovered from the trauma. 
The State Women’s Commission has registered a case suo motu in the kidnap attempt case and the alleged failure of police in taking action on time. Commission member V K Beenakumari directed the state police chief to submit a report about the incident within two weeks. 

‘Take strong action against those attacking health staff’
T’Puram: State Police Chief Anil Kant has directed cops to strengthen aid post facility in hospitals and ordered them to take strong action in cases pertaining to attack on medical staff.  In his circular to SHOs, Anil said immediate action should be taken on complaints filed by hospital managements, hospital staff or the public regarding attack on health workers. The state police chief has also asked the district police chiefs to ensure that proper investigation is done in such cases. 

