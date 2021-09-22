Gang duped doctor of Rs 50 lakh in name of Ambani Group

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The police team probing the case in which a doctor in the city was duped of Rs 50 lakh after promising a hefty commission in a Rs 750-crore project found that the five youth who were arrested on September 10 had cheated him after convincing him that one of them was the private secretary of Akash Ambani of Reliance Group.

They also forged a software purportedly for the medical field, a digilocker and also bank statements showing transactions of lakhs of rupees for committing the fraud. As per the probe report, Rubais V, 31, of Kannur was the first to approach the doctor and convinced the latter that he was the private secretary named Muhammed Adil Zainulbhai of Akash Ambani and as part of making investments in the health sector, Reliance Group was about to purchase the software for collecting the details of patients through a UK-based company named Anglo America.

He later introduced Sanoop Aliyar, 30, of Erattupetta as Sherefali, who was claimed to have developed the software called M-fine for the project. “We did a thorough investigation and submitted the probe details before the court. We are verifying whether any other persons are involved,” said a police officer.

The report was also submitted by police before a local court which rejected the bail applications of the accused. As per the report, Sanoop made the complainant believe that Fazil, 29, of Erattupetta, Elliyas, 30, of Chekkikkulam in Kannur and Aseel K T, 28, of Kottali in Kannur were his employees.

“The youth made the complainant believe that he would be given 10% commission if he acted as a mediator in the transaction involving Rs 750 crore between Reliance Group and Sanoop. They also made the complainant believe that Rs 740 crore had been given to Sanoop by Reliance Group and out of the balance Rs 10 crore, Rs 9,48,00,000 had been arranged,” the report said, adding that the accused convinced the doctor to give an amount of Rs 52 lakh on April 8, 2021, and later failed to give the commission as agreed.

The report further said they supplied a forged software and forged digital locker to the doctor and also sent a forged bank statement showing that Rs 1 crore had been sent to his account in the Kaloor branch of HDFC Bank. “Months of planning had gone into executing the plan. We have recovered the forged ID cards. We will seek the custody of the accused to collect more evidence,” the police officer said.