STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt appoints panel to probe Church land deal

The government constituted the panel as per the High Court’s directive. The panel would inquire whether any government land is involved in the executed deal.

Published: 22nd September 2021 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

church

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has appointed a six-member inquiry panel headed by assistant land revenue commissioner Beena A Anand to investigate the controversial land deal of the Syro-Malabar Church in Aluva. The government constituted the panel as per the High Court’s directive.
The panel would inquire whether any government land is involved in the executed deal.

While dismissing the petitions filed by Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alencherry, who challenged the Ernakulam Sessions Court verdict that he must face trial in connection with the cases registered over the alleged sale of Church properties, the High Court had questioned the legitimacy of ownership of a property disposed of by the Church. 

Panel told to submit report

T’Puram: The court then directed the state government to conduct an investigation to ascertain if the land transferred by Brothers of the Roman Catholic Community under a settlement deed to the Church in 2007 included puramboke land of the government.

The government was ordered to conduct an investigation to satisfy itself if the 2007 settlement deed of the property in Aluva taluk was executed with respect to any government land. The court had then observed that the settlement deed No 4950 dated September 21, 2007, executed at Karukutty village prima facie appears to be executed to perpetuate encroachment over the government land and to manipulate title over it. The government has asked the panel to submit the report at the earlier

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation
Look who’s saying threats to Hinduism are imaginary 
Calicut University
Calicut varsity makes anti-dowry declaration must for admissions
For representational purpose.
Doctors remove kidney, part of lung to save man from black fungus post-Covid
Rafhan Ummer
Kerala man throws 426 punches in a minute, enters Guinness records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp