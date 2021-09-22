Govt appoints panel to probe Church land deal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has appointed a six-member inquiry panel headed by assistant land revenue commissioner Beena A Anand to investigate the controversial land deal of the Syro-Malabar Church in Aluva. The government constituted the panel as per the High Court’s directive.

The panel would inquire whether any government land is involved in the executed deal.

While dismissing the petitions filed by Syro-Malabar Church head Cardinal George Alencherry, who challenged the Ernakulam Sessions Court verdict that he must face trial in connection with the cases registered over the alleged sale of Church properties, the High Court had questioned the legitimacy of ownership of a property disposed of by the Church.

Panel told to submit report

T’Puram: The court then directed the state government to conduct an investigation to ascertain if the land transferred by Brothers of the Roman Catholic Community under a settlement deed to the Church in 2007 included puramboke land of the government.

The government was ordered to conduct an investigation to satisfy itself if the 2007 settlement deed of the property in Aluva taluk was executed with respect to any government land. The court had then observed that the settlement deed No 4950 dated September 21, 2007, executed at Karukutty village prima facie appears to be executed to perpetuate encroachment over the government land and to manipulate title over it. The government has asked the panel to submit the report at the earlier