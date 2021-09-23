5 kg heroin worth Rs 32 crore seized from Zambian woman at Kozhikode airport

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday detained a woman from Zambia for trying to smuggle in nearly 5 kg of heroin worth around Rs 32 crore. Bishala Somo arrived at the Kozhikode international airport at Karipur from Doha, a DRI official said. Based on specific information, the officials stopped her and seized 4.985 kg of heroin from her baggage.

Further investigation would be carried out to find out from where she had sourced the contraband, a senior official said. The agency would also check if anyone from the state is involved in the smuggling of the banned substance. The DRI believes the arrested African woman is linked to the international drug trafficking mafia.

The last heroin seizure in Kozhikode district was reported in 2015, said Kozhikode excise officer Biju. A person hailing from Ulliyeri was arrested for trying to transport 1kg of heroin to Dubai. On further investigation, it was learnt that the heroin was bought from Rajasthan. Several dealers in Rajasthan and other northern states were involved in selling heroin and similar drugs in Kerala.

Former Kozhikode deputy commissioner of excise P K Suresh said, “In 2005 and 2006, several heroin seizures were made in the district. The heroin then was mostly transported from Kashmir via Delhi to Kerala. On further investigation, we were able to find out that Afghanistan was the major manufacturer of the contraband. However, in the past few years, youngsters seem to have shown more interest in new-generation drugs, which is the reason why the flow of heroin to Kerala has come down,” he said.

The last major seizure of drugs in the district was in April this year when excise seized hashish oil worth Rs 3 crore and arrested a person at Ramanattukara.