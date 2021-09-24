Confusion over ‘IS cadre’ mentioned by Pinarayi

M P Prashanth By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: There is a confusion over the person from the district who figured in the list of those who had joined the Islamic State (IS), which was revealed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.

Pinarayi had said Praju, son of Damodaran, from Thuruthiyad near Kinalur, had joined IS after getting converted to Islam. He said Praju was among those who joined IS while working abroad.

While the details and the numbers of the other IS cadre from Kerala given by the CM are correct, Praju’s case is intriguing. Intelligence and security agencies do not have a clear idea of his radicalisation or induction into the IS. A case was registered at Balussery police station in December 2015 based on a complaint by his wife that Praju was missing.

A relative of Praju’s wife posted a request to the public on Facebook in 2018 asking to pass any information if anyone sees him anywhere. Sources said that there is no indication whether he was radicalised or whether he had gone abroad. Various government agencies have started inquiries again after Praju’s name appeared at Chief Minister’s press conference.

The sudden emergence of the name has baffled those who are watching the developments related to the IS very closely. Till now it was known that a total of five persons from other religions had converted to Islam and joined the IS. Four among them are from Christian community and one is Hindu.

Those who had done ‘hijra’ (migration) to join the IS strongholds in Syria and Afghanistan had sent messages to their families or friends, intimating that they had arrived at their ‘destination.’ Many among them were in contact with their families and friends back home till they got killed. But there are no such developments in the case of Praju.