Kerala man dies by suicide after stabbing eight-month-old son to death

He also stabbed his wife, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Kannur with serious injuries

Published: 24th September 2021 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The condition of Anju is critical, said police (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: In a shocking incident in Kannur district's Kudiyanmala, a man died by suicide by slashing his throat after stabbing his eight-month-old son to death on Friday. He also stabbed his wife, who has been admitted to a private hospital in Kannur with serious injuries.

According to police, the man was identified as Mavila Satheeshan, 31, of Chundakkunnu, Kudiyanmala.

The incident took place in the morning around 9 am on Friday as Satheeshan dragged his mother out of the house and attacked his wife and child.

Though neighbours rushed to the spot hearing the cries of Anju, the wife of Satheeshan, and son Dhyan Dev, the life of Dhyan could not be saved. The condition of Anju is critical, said police.

Satheeshan had returned from the Gulf one-and-a-half years ago and was mentally unstable, neighbours said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

