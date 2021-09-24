LDF no-confidence motion backed by BJP brings down UDF in this municipality in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The UDF, which managed to wrest power in five out of six municipalities in Kottayam district after the previous local body elections, though it didn’t have absolute majority anywhere, appears to be losing its grip in the district. With the LDF succeeding in voting out UDF’s chairperson in Kottayam municipality on Friday, the Congress-led front has lost power in the second municipality in the district in 10 days.

The no-confidence motion brought by the LDF against chairperson Bincy Sebastian was passed with the support of BJP members. In the 52-member council, both the LDF and UDF have an equal number of seats with 22 members each while the remaining eight members belong to the BJP. Earlier, the UDF had come to power in Kottayam municipality through draw of lots. While the UDF members abstained from voting, the no-trust motion was passed with 29 votes. One vote became invalid.

The LDF leadership said they decided to bring down the council following a prolonged stalemate in the administration. Speaking to mediapersons, CPM district committee member K Anilkumar said the council failed miserably in managing the COVID-19 outbreak in the municipal limits as well as in effectively utilizing the funds.

At the same time, the UDF leadership alleged that LDF’s communal face was exposed as they joined hands with the BJP to bring down the UDF-led administration. According to V D Satheesan, the leader of Opposition in the Assembly, the CPM tied up with communal forces to move against the UDF. Satheesan also pointed out the LDF’s association with the SDPI in voting out the UDF from power in Erattupetta municipality hardly 10 days ago.

Earlier, during the discussion over the no-trust motion in the council meeting, the LDF’s Sheeja Anil launched a scathing attack against the council for ineptness in handling the administration. Sheeja said the no-trust motion was a reflection of the entire people of the municipality.

The LDF moved the no-trust motion cashing in on the infighting between the municipal chairperson and the vice-chairman B Gopakumar. The Congress had come to power in Kottayam after offering the chairperson post to Bincy who won as a Congress rebel. However, the internal issues in the Congress created problems in the ruling front.

Earlier, the LDF had succeeded in voting out the UDF-led council in Erattupetta on September 13. With this, the number of municipalities being ruled by the UDF has shrunk to three in Kottayam district. Pala is the only municipality being ruled by the LDF.