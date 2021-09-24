Vizhinjam port won’t be ready for another 3 years

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Vizhinjam port, one of the dream projects of Kerala, will not be ready for another three years. Adani Ports, which is developing the project, has approached the state government, seeking a three-year extension of the deadline.

The works, scheduled to be completed by December 2021, got delayed due to natural calamities and Covid outbreak. Adani Group said the Rs 7,500-crore project will be completed only by December 2024. Minister for Ports Ahmed Devarkovil said the port will be operational by December 2023.

As per the agreement signed between the state government and Adani Vizhinjam Ports Ltd (AVPL), the company had to commission the first phase of the international multipurpose seaport project by December 2019.

Of the total 3.1km-long breakwater work, only 850 metres could be completed. The company cited shortage of boulders as the main reason for not completing the work, but minister Ahmed said it was not correct.

“The company was given a deadline to complete the work in two years in 2019. After they raised the issue of shortage of boulders, the state government issued permits for quarries apart from sourcing boulders from Tamil Nadu to complete the work. The government has been prompt in addressing their complaints and grievances.

There is no point in blaming the government again for the delay in completing the work,” said the minister. “Though there were some issues which delayed the project, things are now favourable to complete the work in time,” the minister added.