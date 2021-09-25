STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cheraman mosque, India’s oldest, reclaims architectural heritage

The renovated masjid, which will be open for tourists from across the world, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Published: 25th September 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

The renovated Cheraman Juma Masjid at Methala, Kodungalloor | EXPRESS

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: The Cheraman Juma Masjid, the oldest mosque in the country, is all set to welcome visitors as part of the Muziris Heritage Tourism circuit. The renovation work to reclaim its architectural heritage is in the final stages. 

The renovated masjid, which will be open for tourists from across the world, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The project was included in the LDF government’s 100-day programme. Studies have shown that the mosque — located in Methala, near Kodungallur — was built in 629CE by Malik Deenar. But it was destroyed when the Portuguese attacked the port of Kodungallur.

The mosque remains unique for its Kerala style of architecture. In 1984, to organise prayers at the mosque, concrete structures — mainly corridor and hall — were built. Those extensions had completely concealed the old structure. In an effort to bring back the heritage structure, the Muziris Heritage Project took up the task of renovating the Cheraman Juma Masjid.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had inaugurated the renovation work in 2019. The project cost around Rs 1.81 crore.  “The earlier concrete structures were demolished, and the heritage architecture has been restored using teak wood,” said an official. Clay tiles have been used to restore the roofing in the traditional Kerala style. 

As the mosque would lose the existing space for offering prayers, the Mahallu committee decided to construct an underground prayer hall.  “Once the old style is restored, the upper portion of the masjid will be used for the tourism project. The underground hall will be used exclusively for prayer,” said Faisal E B, administrator of the Cheraman Juma Masjid. The hall will have space for 5,000 people to pray at a time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cheraman mosque Cheraman Juma Masjid Mosque architectural heritage
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp