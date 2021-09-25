STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM leader demands donation, threatens non-resident Keralite investor in Chavara

The NRK is Shahi Vijayan who along with wife Shiny completed the construction of a convention centre at Mukhammoodi Mukku in Chavara.

Published: 25th September 2021 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: An audio clip of a telephone call by a CPM leader in Chavara to an NRK’s relative that he would pitch a party flag post in the compound of a convention centre if the expat investor who built it doesn’t give donation to the party has surfaced, inviting public criticism. 

The NRK is Shahi Vijayan who along with wife Shiny completed the construction of a convention centre at Mukhammoodi Mukku in Chavara. In the audio clip, a man, who introduced himself as CPM Mukundapuram branch secretary Biju, threatens Shahi’s relative Akhil that he would not allow any work in the adjacent wetland plot, also owned by Shahi. The application for legalising the reclamation of a portion of the wetland is pending with the agriculture officer. 

From the clip, it is clear that the party leader’s provocation was Shahi’s failure to pay Rs 10,000 in donation to the party. The donation was demanded for the construction of a memorial for party martyr Sreekumar.

Speaking to media from the US, Shahi said the threat came even after he assured Biju that he would pay the amount by the month-end. Shahi is working as a welder and wife Shiny works at a kindergarten in Houston. Shahi contracted Covid and tested negative only recently and his wife is still being treated for the disease. 

