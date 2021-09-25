STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Ensure fundamental rights, govt told to implement Kerala HC’s order on hartals 

The directive refers to full bench’s decision to take stringent action against violence during hartals; govt says it will be followed

Published: 25th September 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday directed the state government to ensure that the court’s decision against hartals is implemented while ensuring fundamental rights of citizens.  The directive came on a petition filed by Permuttam Radhakrishnan seeking to declare the hartal called by LDF on September 27 as illegal.

The court was referring to a full bench decision of the Kerala High Court (S Sudin vs Union of India and Others). The full bench had directed to take stringent action against incidents of violence in hartals and said during a hartal or general strike, the government should take adequate steps to ensure the normal life of citizens is not paralysed.

This should be done by giving protection to those not participating in such hartals. The full bench had also said none should be compelled to participate in the hartals and traffic should not be obstructed. At Friday’s hearing, the government said the court’s directive would be followed in letter and spirit.

The petitioner had sought to declared the upcoming hartal as illegal as people were not informed about it 10 days before as mandated in the state government’s Bill against hartals and strikes.  “Instead of letting people attend to their works and ensure functioning of institutions, the government was, in a way, assisted people to call a hartal, thereby violating the full bench’s directive,” said the petitioner.

‘State-sponsored’  hartal anti-people, says Surendran 
T’Puram: BJP state president K Surendran has termed as ‘anti-people’ the LDF’s decision to conduct a ‘government-sponsored hartal’ on Monday (September 27) in the state at a time when it is reeling under the pandemic. Surendran was referring to the ruling LDF’s call to observe a hartal on Monday to express solidarity with the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by various farmers unions to protest the Union government’s farm laws. “The agitators and those supporting the hartal should introspect why they are causing a loss to the state for an issue that has no relevance to Kerala,” Surendran said.

Bharat bandh has no relevance to Kerala: BJP

The hartal is on September 27

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp