STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thrissur native bags sixth rank in UPSC exam

Mechanical engineer Meera K credits mother’s motivation for achievement, prefers to join IAS in Kerala cadre

Published: 25th September 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Meera K, a native of Thuvannur near Kechery here, has secured the sixth rank in the all-India Civil Services Examination held by UPSC. Meera, who completed Mechanical Engineering from Thrissur Government Engineering College in 2016, prefers to join IAS in Kerala cadre. 

“It was my mother who had motivated me to try for the exam. Even when I was doing my engineering, she used to tell me to take civil services as it has a lot to do for the public. Her constant motivation made me think about it. This is my fourth attempt and I am extremely happy,” said Meera. 

In her first attempt, she failed the main examination. In the second, Meera lost in the interview by 12 marks. In the third attempt, she failed in the preliminary exam by just one mark. Though the interview as a part of the selection procedure got delayed due to Covid restrictions, Meera used it effectively to prepare well. Meera’s father Ramdas retired from a construction company, while her mother Radhika is a teacher at Mudathikode NSSV HS school. Her sister Vrinda is working at Goldman Sachs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UPSC Thrissur
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp