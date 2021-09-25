Thrissur native bags sixth rank in UPSC exam

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Meera K, a native of Thuvannur near Kechery here, has secured the sixth rank in the all-India Civil Services Examination held by UPSC. Meera, who completed Mechanical Engineering from Thrissur Government Engineering College in 2016, prefers to join IAS in Kerala cadre.

“It was my mother who had motivated me to try for the exam. Even when I was doing my engineering, she used to tell me to take civil services as it has a lot to do for the public. Her constant motivation made me think about it. This is my fourth attempt and I am extremely happy,” said Meera.

In her first attempt, she failed the main examination. In the second, Meera lost in the interview by 12 marks. In the third attempt, she failed in the preliminary exam by just one mark. Though the interview as a part of the selection procedure got delayed due to Covid restrictions, Meera used it effectively to prepare well. Meera’s father Ramdas retired from a construction company, while her mother Radhika is a teacher at Mudathikode NSSV HS school. Her sister Vrinda is working at Goldman Sachs.