STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: YouTuber arrested for swindling money by selling fake antiquities

Monson Mavunkal was arrested from Kochi by the Crime Branch team which probing the case of swindling about Rs 4 crore from several persons.

Published: 26th September 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Monson Mavunkal (Photo/www.monsonmavunkal.com)

Monson Mavunkal (Photo/www.monsonmavunkal.com)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A YouTuber and leader of an expatriates' association was arrested on Sunday for allegedly swindling crores of rupees by selling fake antiquities.

Monson Mavunkal was arrested from Kochi by the Crime Branch team which probing the case of swindling about Rs 4 crore from several persons.

According to the investigation team, Monaon claimed that he received about Rs 26 crore from abroad for the sales of antique materials.

However, following some technical glitches, he could not withdraw the amount from his account. Citing this, he collected about Rs 4 crore from several persons.

The fraud was operated by forging a document in the name of a foreign bank. The police investigation revealed that there was no account abroad in his name.

Monson had claimed that his precious antique collection includes a throne of Tipu Sultan. However, the crime branch team found that these were made by a carpenter based in Cherthala in the Alappuzha district.

Following interrogation, Monson told the police that he had sold the antiquities claiming that it was not the original but a copy of it. The accused will be produced in court later this afternoon, the police said.

The crime branch sleuths carried out a raid at his residence at Kaloor in Kochi on Sunday morning.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monson Mavunkal Kerala crime
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp