Kerala: YouTuber arrested for swindling money by selling fake antiquities

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A YouTuber and leader of an expatriates' association was arrested on Sunday for allegedly swindling crores of rupees by selling fake antiquities.



Monson Mavunkal was arrested from Kochi by the Crime Branch team which probing the case of swindling about Rs 4 crore from several persons.

According to the investigation team, Monaon claimed that he received about Rs 26 crore from abroad for the sales of antique materials.

However, following some technical glitches, he could not withdraw the amount from his account. Citing this, he collected about Rs 4 crore from several persons.

The fraud was operated by forging a document in the name of a foreign bank. The police investigation revealed that there was no account abroad in his name.



Monson had claimed that his precious antique collection includes a throne of Tipu Sultan. However, the crime branch team found that these were made by a carpenter based in Cherthala in the Alappuzha district.

Following interrogation, Monson told the police that he had sold the antiquities claiming that it was not the original but a copy of it. The accused will be produced in court later this afternoon, the police said.



The crime branch sleuths carried out a raid at his residence at Kaloor in Kochi on Sunday morning.