Police to launch digital de-addiction centres to keep kids off online games

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state police will set up digital de-addiction centres to wean affected children off online games, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was inaugurating the buildings constructed and renovated for the police at various parts of the state via online on Saturday. He also dedicated the new building of Muvattupuzha police station to the state. The de-addiction centres will be set-up in all districts. However, the project is still in the pipeline and the action plan is yet to be worked out.

A senior official said the de-addiction centres are proposed to keep children away from the danger of online games, and the project will be implemented with the help of Cyberdome “The CM has just announced it. The modalities of how and when it will be implemented will be worked out in due course,” the officer associated with the project said.

The chief minister also announced that 20 more police stations in the state have become child-friendly facilities. With this, there are 126 such police stations. He said the state has been able to provide basic facilities to the police in the past five years. “There are only a handful of police stations that do not have own buildings. They will also be constructed soon,” he said.

Child-friendly centres have been opened at Poojappura, Vizhinjam, Kottayam East, Kumarakom, Kuravilangad, Gandhinagar, Karukachal, Thrissur West, Peramangalam, Mannuthy, Thrissur City Women’s Police Station, Kodungallur, Tirur, Ulikkal, Aralam, Kumbala, Vidyanagar, Ambalathara, Bedakam and Bekal. The police assistance centre at Ponmudi, the district forensic laboratory at Irinjalakuda and the district training centres at Malappuram AR Camp and Kozhikode city, rest houses at Kadampuzha, Vadakara Women’s Cell at Perambra and an upgraded control room at Munnar became operational from Saturday. The CM also inaugurated the visiting rooms at Kasaragod, Cheemeni, Badiyadukka and Vidyanagar police stations and Kasaragod DySP office.