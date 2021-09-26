STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special project for safety of kids in schools

He said all the people who would come in close contact with children should be vaccinated.

Published: 26th September 2021 06:35 AM

Delhi schools have reopened for Classes 9th and 11th after almost a year.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Departments of General Education, Health and Police have been asked to evolve a special project to ensure the safety of children as schools and colleges are set to reopen within a few weeks, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Station House Officers will convene a meeting of school management representatives and headmasters / principals to discuss safety of children in schools. School buses should be made road-worthy by October 20 and drivers of all vehicles carrying children to school should have at least 10 years’ experience. Each school should appoint a teacher as School Safety Officer.

“The chances of children contracting Covid are less. However, as chances of infection in some children cannot be totally ruled out, this aspect should also be taken into consideration while making the preparations,” Pinarayi said. He said all the people who would come in close contact with children should be vaccinated.

Pinarayi said steps should be taken to ensure that children do not come into proximity with more people. The Parent Teacher Associations in schools should be reconstituted at the earliest, the chief minister directed.

