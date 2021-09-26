STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN native dies after concrete slab falls from crane at construction site in Kozhikode

The deceased is Karthik, 22, a migrant worker from Tamil Nadu. The four injured are also from Tamil Nadu.

Published: 26th September 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2021 11:34 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: One person died and four others were injured when a heavy concrete slab fell at a construction worksite in Kozhikode.

Residents in the locality said the heavy concrete slab fell over Karthik while the slab was shifted from a crane. Police and the fire force personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured.

Kozhikode City DCP Swapnil Mahajan said the police have launched an investigation. 

