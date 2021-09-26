TN native dies after concrete slab falls from crane at construction site in Kozhikode
The deceased is Karthik, 22, a migrant worker from Tamil Nadu. The four injured are also from Tamil Nadu.
KOZHIKODE: One person died and four others were injured when a heavy concrete slab fell at a construction worksite in Kozhikode.
Residents in the locality said the heavy concrete slab fell over Karthik while the slab was shifted from a crane. Police and the fire force personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured.
Kozhikode City DCP Swapnil Mahajan said the police have launched an investigation.