TN native dies after concrete slab falls from crane at construction site in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: One person died and four others were injured when a heavy concrete slab fell at a construction worksite in Kozhikode.



The deceased is Karthik, 22, a migrant worker from Tamil Nadu. The four injured are also from Tamil Nadu.



Residents in the locality said the heavy concrete slab fell over Karthik while the slab was shifted from a crane. Police and the fire force personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured.



Kozhikode City DCP Swapnil Mahajan said the police have launched an investigation.